156th Wing Small Arms Training

U.S. Air Force combat arms instructors with 156th Security Forces Squadron, pose for a group photo before qualifying Airmen on the M9 pistol training course at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, Feb. 10, 2022. More than 12 Airmen enhanced their mission readiness by receiving theoretical, mechanical and operational training on M4 carbine and M9 pistol. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

