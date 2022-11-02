3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, Activation Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John E. Bejarano, left, sergeant major, and Lt. Col. James R. Arnold, right, commanding officer, both with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, uncase the colors of 3d LAAB during an activation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 11, 2022. 3d LAAB is designed to train and employ air defense, air surveillance, early warning, air control, and forward rearming and refueling capabilities. The battalion activated in accordance with Force Design 2030 as 3d Marines prepares to become the U.S. Marine Corps’ inaugural Marine Littoral Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

