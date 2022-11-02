U.S. Marine Corps Col. Craig R. Doty, branch head, Aviation Expeditionary Enablers, Headquarters Marine Corps, gives remarks during an activation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 11, 2022. 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division is designed to train and employ air defense, air surveillance, early warning, air control, and forward rearming and refueling capabilities. The battalion activated in accordance with Force Design 2030 as 3d Marines prepares to become the U.S. Marine Corps’ inaugural Marine Littoral Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 18:11 Photo ID: 7049355 VIRIN: 220210-M-MS784-0138 Resolution: 4363x2909 Size: 6.33 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, Activation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Melanye Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.