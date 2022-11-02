Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, Activation Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, Activation Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James R. Arnold, commanding officer, 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, gives remarks during an activation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 11, 2022. 3d LAAB is designed to train and employ air defense, air surveillance, early warning, air control, and forward rearming and refueling capabilities. The battalion activated in accordance with Force Design 2030 as 3d Marines prepares to become the U.S. Marine Corps’ inaugural Marine Littoral Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 18:11
    Photo ID: 7049358
    VIRIN: 220210-M-MS784-0168
    Resolution: 4032x2688
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    This work, 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, Activation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Melanye Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

