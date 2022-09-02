Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag 22-1 Week 3 [Image 9 of 10]

    Red Flag 22-1 Week 3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Aircraft Integrated Avionics specialist assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National performs an operational check on a Block 50 F-16 Fighting Falcon at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada on February 9, 2022, while participating in Red Flag 22-1. Red Flag allows participants to conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counter air, offensive air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SMSgt Glen Flanagan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 13:13
    Photo ID: 7048579
    VIRIN: 220209-Z-F3901-1006
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 22-1 Week 3 [Image 10 of 10], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Nellis AFB
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    RFNAFB

