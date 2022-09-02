An Aircraft Integrated Avionics specialist assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National performs an operational check on a Block 50 F-16 Fighting Falcon at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada on February 9, 2022, while participating in Red Flag 22-1. Red Flag allows participants to conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counter air, offensive air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SMSgt Glen Flanagan)
Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 13:13
Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
This work, Red Flag 22-1 Week 3 [Image 10 of 10], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
