Red Flag 22-1 Week 3

An Aerospace Propulsion Specialist assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National conducts maintenance on a Block 50 F-16 Fighting Falcon at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada on February 8, 2022, while participating in Red Flag 22-1. Red Flag allows participants to conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counter air, offensive air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SMSgt Glen Flanagan)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7048577
|VIRIN:
|220208-Z-F3901-1007
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|10.74 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
