Red Flag 22-1 Week 3

A F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National is parked at sunset at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada on February 9, 2022, while participating in Red Flag 22-1. Red Flag allows participants to conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counter air, offensive air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SMSgt Glen Flanagan)

