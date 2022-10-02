Airman Leadership School (ALS) Class 22-B students pose for a photo following an ALS graduation ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2022. ALS is the first level of the Enlisted Professional Military Education continuum and prepares senior Airmen and staff sergeants to be professional, warfighting Airmen and space professionals who can supervise and lead teams to support the air and space domain. Completion is required to assume the grade of staff sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 11:33 Photo ID: 7048454 VIRIN: 220210-F-CC148-1258 Resolution: 5404x3040 Size: 9.89 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill’s newest leaders graduate Airman Leadership School [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.