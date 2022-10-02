Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill’s newest leaders graduate Airman Leadership School [Image 2 of 3]

    MacDill’s newest leaders graduate Airman Leadership School

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Leadership School (ALS) diplomas are displayed during a graduation ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2022. ALS is a five-week class that is divided into three major academic curriculum areas focusing on developing leadership abilities, building effective communication and the profession of arms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    This work, MacDill’s newest leaders graduate Airman Leadership School [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    MacDill
    Airman Leadership School
    6th ARW

