Airman Leadership School (ALS) diplomas are displayed during a graduation ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2022. ALS is a five-week class that is divided into three major academic curriculum areas focusing on developing leadership abilities, building effective communication and the profession of arms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 11:33 Photo ID: 7048453 VIRIN: 220210-F-CC148-1001 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 11.7 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill’s newest leaders graduate Airman Leadership School [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.