U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, delivers remarks during an Airman Leadership School (ALS) graduation ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2022. The ALS mission is to prepare senior Airmen to be professional, warfighting Airmen who can supervise and lead Air Force work teams to support the employment of air, space and cyberspace power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 11:33
|Photo ID:
|7048452
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-CC148-1220
|Resolution:
|4513x3013
|Size:
|8.2 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill’s newest leaders graduate Airman Leadership School [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT