    MacDill’s newest leaders graduate Airman Leadership School

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, delivers remarks during an Airman Leadership School (ALS) graduation ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 10, 2022. The ALS mission is to prepare senior Airmen to be professional, warfighting Airmen who can supervise and lead Air Force work teams to support the employment of air, space and cyberspace power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill’s newest leaders graduate Airman Leadership School [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    MacDill
    Airman Leadership School
    6th ARW

