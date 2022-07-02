Spc. Sasha Cordell, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st ABCT, 3rd ID, performs a blood pressure screening on Pvt. Jonathan Robinson, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team during his Soldier in-processing appointment, Feb. 7 on Fort Stewart. In addition to health screenings, the SRC also provides a various number of administrative services such as religious services, finance, legal and ID cards, to name a few.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 11:16
|Photo ID:
|7048419
|VIRIN:
|220207-D-AI640-995
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Facility helps Soldiers maintain readiness no matter what, no matter when [Image 3 of 3], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Facility helps Soldiers maintain readiness no matter what, no matter when
