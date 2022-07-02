Facility helps Soldiers maintain readiness no matter what, no matter when

Spc. Sasha Cordell, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st ABCT, 3rd ID, performs a blood pressure screening on Pvt. Jonathan Robinson, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team during his Soldier in-processing appointment, Feb. 7 on Fort Stewart. In addition to health screenings, the SRC also provides a various number of administrative services such as religious services, finance, legal and ID cards, to name a few.

