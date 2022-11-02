Facility helps Soldiers maintain readiness no matter what, no matter when

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division wait in line to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division wait in line to begin their medical checks at the Soldier Readiness Center, Feb. 7 on Fort Stewart. The SRC is a one stop shop for Soldiers who are in-processing onto the installation and also for those who are preparing for training or deployment and redeployment. (Photo by Jenny Walker) see less | View Image Page

While most think of field training when they consider the readiness of our Soldiers, the Mower Soldier Readiness Center on Fort Stewart focuses on an aspect of readiness many outsiders do not think about—the health and administrative readiness of our Dogface Soldiers.



The SRC is a one stop shop for Soldiers who are in-processing onto the installation and also for those who are preparing for training or deployment and redeployment. From health screenings to human resources, the SRC is designed to take care of everything a service member may need, all under one roof.



“The Soldier Readiness Center was designed to be a place for Soldiers to come through and get medically and administratively ready for training exercises, deployments and anything else that is required of them in the Army,” said Sgt. 1st Class Timothy O’Keefe, Winn Army Community Hospital department of Soldier health and Soldier Readiness Center non-commissioned officer in charge. “They come through here to process onto the installation and to have their pre and post-deployment health assessments taken. The units also run finance and other administrative operations to ensure that everything is taken care of.”



This week, Soldiers from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team are visiting the SRP.



“Today we are trying to push our Soldiers through for medical readiness. They’ll come through the SRP to complete their vitals, go through immunizations and dental so they will be prepared to train and be ready to deploy at any time,” said Staff Sgt. Marco Jones, 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 1st ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division. “They will also be notified today if they have failed anything so they can revisit those areas in order for their medical readiness to be at 100%”



Eliminating the back and forth between facilities is an added layer of convenience that helps the facility stay so effective. Aside from healthcare, the facility also offers religious services, finance, legal, and ID Cards, to name a few.



“We try to be a one stop shop as much as possible for our Soldiers,” said Capt. Gabrielle Campau, the officer in charge for the Soldier Readiness Center. “We coordinate with dental, hearing and have medical providers come over to meet with the Soldiers to ensure they are squared away. The facility even other administrative resources to ensure our Dogface Soldiers don’t have to go far to achieve the level of readiness needed in order to be prepared to train for and fight our Nations wars.”



Units who would like to use the SRC are encouraged to give the facility a call at 767-4475 to schedule a timeframe to visit.