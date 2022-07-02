Soldiers from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division wait in line to begin their medical checks at the Soldier Readiness Center, Feb. 7 on Fort Stewart. The SRC is a one stop shop for Soldiers who are in-processing onto the installation and also for those who are preparing for training or deployment and redeployment. (Photo by Jenny Walker)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 11:16
|Photo ID:
|7048421
|VIRIN:
|220207-D-AI640-170
|Resolution:
|1917x2556
|Size:
|916.53 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Facility helps Soldiers maintain readiness no matter what, no matter when [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Facility helps Soldiers maintain readiness no matter what, no matter when
LEAVE A COMMENT