    Facility helps Soldiers maintain readiness no matter what, no matter when [Image 3 of 3]

    Facility helps Soldiers maintain readiness no matter what, no matter when

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division wait in line to begin their medical checks at the Soldier Readiness Center, Feb. 7 on Fort Stewart. The SRC is a one stop shop for Soldiers who are in-processing onto the installation and also for those who are preparing for training or deployment and redeployment. (Photo by Jenny Walker)

