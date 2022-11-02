Leghorn Army Depot equipment specialist: If you work at AFSBn-Africa, you’ll enjoy every day

Mirco D’Aversa, an equipment specialist and quality control coordinator at Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, has been working at Leghorn Army Depot since 1987 and loves it. But he loves his family even more, he said. He’s married to Cristina, and he has one son and two step daughters. His stepdaughters are Bianca and Rachele, and his son is Simone. His daughter-in-law is Alice, and his grandson, who was not born when this photo was taken, is Christian. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
