Leghorn Army Depot equipment specialist: If you work at AFSBn-Africa, you’ll enjoy every day

Mirco D’Aversa is an equipment specialist and quality control coordinator in the maintenance directorate of Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, 405th Army Field Support Brigade on Leghorn Army Depot, Livorno, Italy. He said everyone at AFSBn-Africa is very professional, respectful and hardworking. If you work here, you’ll enjoy every day, he said. (Photo illustration by Cameron Porter)

