Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower [Image 7 of 7]

    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Air Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradley James, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea commander, lifts an air intercept missile during Airpower Immersion Day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 11, 2022. He was one of 18 senior leaders stationed across Korea to attend the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 05:41
    Photo ID: 7047903
    VIRIN: 220211-F-WE075-1158
    Resolution: 4620x3074
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower
    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower
    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower
    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower
    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower
    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower
    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Korea
    Airpower
    Osan
    Airpower Immersion Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT