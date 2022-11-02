U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradley James, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea commander, lifts an air intercept missile during Airpower Immersion Day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 11, 2022. He was one of 18 senior leaders stationed across Korea to attend the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower
