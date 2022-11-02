An Airman explains to sister service senior leaders how to assemble an air intercept missile during Airpower Immersion Day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 11, 2022. The event also featured stops such as the 607th Air Operations Center and the A-10 and F-16 simulators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 05:41 Photo ID: 7047902 VIRIN: 220211-F-WE075-1131 Resolution: 5413x3602 Size: 2.31 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.