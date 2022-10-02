USS America (LHA 6) Mass Casualty Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) Marines and Sailors assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) treat a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise in the medical bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

