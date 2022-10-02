USS America (LHA 6) Mass Casualty Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) Sailors assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 7 and Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) work together to transport and treat a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise. America, flagship of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

