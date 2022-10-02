Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Mass Casualty Exercise

    OYASHIO

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transport simulated casualties from an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st MEU on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a mass casualty exercise. America, flagship of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

