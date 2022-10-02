USS America (LHA 6) Mass Casualty Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 10, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transport simulated casualties from an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st MEU on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a mass casualty exercise. America, flagship of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

Date Taken: 02.10.2022
Location: OYASHIO