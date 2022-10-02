Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower

Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea senior enlisted leader, assisted by U.S. Space Force Capt. Victor Zimmer, 607th Air Operation Center, takes part in dynamic targeting training at the 607th AOC as part of Airpower Immersion Day February 10, 2022, on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Airpower Immersion Day allowed sister service senior leadership from around the ROK to get a closer look at how the Seventh Air Force executes the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

