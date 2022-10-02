Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower [Image 2 of 2]

    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    7th Air Force

    Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea senior enlisted leader, assisted by U.S. Space Force Capt. Victor Zimmer, 607th Air Operation Center, takes part in dynamic targeting training at the 607th AOC as part of Airpower Immersion Day February 10, 2022, on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Airpower Immersion Day allowed sister service senior leadership from around the ROK to get a closer look at how the Seventh Air Force executes the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 01:35
    Photo ID: 7047818
    VIRIN: 220210-F-LF794-1002
    Resolution: 5394x3596
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower
    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Korea
    Airpower
    Osan
    Airpower Immersion Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT