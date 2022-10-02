Army Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance, 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/U.S. Combined commander, and Army Maj. Gen. Windsor S. Buzza, Eighth Army Chief of Staff, take part in dynamic targeting training at the 607th Air Operations Center as part of Airpower Immersion Day February 10, 2022, on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Also on the Airpower Immersion Day itinerary was a hands-on F-16 missile load and an opportunity to utilize A-10 and F-16 dynamic targeting simulators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 01:35 Photo ID: 7047817 VIRIN: 220210-F-LF794-1001 Resolution: 5359x3551 Size: 1.41 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.