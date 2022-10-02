Army Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance, 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/U.S. Combined commander, and Army Maj. Gen. Windsor S. Buzza, Eighth Army Chief of Staff, take part in dynamic targeting training at the 607th Air Operations Center as part of Airpower Immersion Day February 10, 2022, on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Also on the Airpower Immersion Day itinerary was a hands-on F-16 missile load and an opportunity to utilize A-10 and F-16 dynamic targeting simulators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 01:35
|Photo ID:
|7047817
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-LF794-1001
|Resolution:
|5359x3551
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower
