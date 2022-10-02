Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower [Image 1 of 2]

    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    7th Air Force

    Army Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance, 2nd Infantry Division-ROK/U.S. Combined commander, and Army Maj. Gen. Windsor S. Buzza, Eighth Army Chief of Staff, take part in dynamic targeting training at the 607th Air Operations Center as part of Airpower Immersion Day February 10, 2022, on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Also on the Airpower Immersion Day itinerary was a hands-on F-16 missile load and an opportunity to utilize A-10 and F-16 dynamic targeting simulators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 01:35
    Photo ID: 7047817
    VIRIN: 220210-F-LF794-1001
    Resolution: 5359x3551
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower
    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Peninsula leaders immersed in Airpower

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Korea
    Airpower
    Osan
    Airpower Immersion Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT