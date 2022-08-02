Senator Joe Manchin III poses with attendees of the West Virginia National Guard legislative professional development seminar held at the National Guard Association of the United States building Feb. 8, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The purpose of the legislative professional development seminar was to introduce Soldiers and Airmen to the legislative process and discuss how it impacts the National Guard and Department of Defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Holli Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 13:28
|Photo ID:
|7046920
|VIRIN:
|220208-Z-XR107-138
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, W.Va. Guard Soldiers, Airmen gain exposure to legislative process [Image 8 of 8], by Maj. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
W.Va. Guard Soldiers, Airmen gain exposure to legislative process during D.C. professional development session
LEAVE A COMMENT