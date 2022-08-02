Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard Soldiers, Airmen gain exposure to legislative process [Image 1 of 8]

    W.Va. Guard Soldiers, Airmen gain exposure to legislative process

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Maj. Holli Nelson 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Senator Shelley Moore Capito hears questions from U.S. Army Lt. Col. Keith Hammack Feb. 8, 2022 in Washington, D.C. during the West Virginia National Guard legislative professional development seminar held at the National Guard Association of the United States building. The purpose of the legislative professional development seminar was to introduce Soldiers and Airmen to the legislative process and discuss how it impacts the National Guard and Department of Defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Holli Nelson)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 13:28
    Photo ID: 7046913
    VIRIN: 220208-Z-XR107-002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, W.Va. Guard Soldiers, Airmen gain exposure to legislative process [Image 8 of 8], by Maj. Holli Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    W.Va. Guard Soldiers, Airmen gain exposure to legislative process during D.C. professional development session

    west virginia
    west virginia national guard
    legislature
    130th Airlift Wing
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVARNG

