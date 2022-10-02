W.Va. Guard Soldiers, Airmen gain exposure to legislative process during D.C. professional development session

Photo By Maj. Holli Nelson | Senator Joe Manchin III poses with attendees of the West Virginia National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Holli Nelson | Senator Joe Manchin III poses with attendees of the West Virginia National Guard legislative professional development seminar held at the National Guard Association of the United States building Feb. 8, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The purpose of the legislative professional development seminar was to introduce Soldiers and Airmen to the legislative process and discuss how it impacts the National Guard and Department of Defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Holli Nelson) see less | View Image Page

The West Virginia National Guard hosted its first legislative professional development seminar in many years for nearly 30 Soldiers and Airmen Feb. 8, 2022, at the National Guard Association of the United States building in Washington, D.C.



The goal of the legislative professional development seminar was to introduce Soldiers and Airmen to the legislative process and discuss how it impacts the National Guard and Department of Defense. In addition, service members had an opportunity to hear directly from their West Virginia Congressional delegation and staff members.



Both West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin III and Shelley Moore Capito participated in the legislative professional development seminar. They each spent time discussing important legislative issues with the group and also devoted time answering questions and mentoring young Soldiers and Airmen in attendance.



During her visit, Senator Capito relayed the importance of the work the National Guard carries out and how she serves West Virginia on her various committee assignments. She also discussed the importance of cyber security, broadband initiatives in West Virginia, and the newly passed infrastructure package and she answered numerous questions from Guardsmen in attendance regarding her work on Capitol Hill.



“It was a pleasure welcoming members of the West Virginia National Guard during their trip to D.C.,” Senator Capito said. “These brave men and women exemplify what it means to be a mountaineer, and it was an honor to speak with them and thank the for all they do for our state and country. I applaud their willingness to learn about the legislative process and how our work in Washington supports their overall mission on behalf of our nation and our state.”



During his visit, Senator Manchin discussed his role on the Senate Armed Services Committee and current environment that National Guard members are facing. He also spent time discussing the heritage of West Virginia in regards to military history and support to our nation the critical role our West Virginia National Guard has played throughout.



“I was honored to speak with members of the West Virginia National Guard earlier this week during their leadership conference in Washington, D.C. West Virginia’s National Guard is continuously ranked one of the top programs in the nation, and their sacrifices for the safety of our nation and fellow Americans makes every West Virginian proud,” said Senator Manchin.



“One of the most important things we can do as senior leaders in the military is invest in our people,” stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, The Adjutant General of West Virginia. “Having an opportunity to engage at this level with our Soldiers and Airmen and to help them understand the importance of the legislative process is invaluable. These folks are the future of our National Guard, we have to start preparing them for the work they will do when they are at a senior level and this event is one of many ways we get after it.”



Crane continued, “I’m also incredibly thankful for both Senators Manchin and Capito for taking the time to meet with our One Guard members and offer feedback, mentorship and give the West Virginia perspective on Capitol Hill.”



Professional staff members from both Senator Manchin and Senator Capito’s offices provided an in-depth brief about the work they accomplish for West Virginia’s Senators under their defense portfolios and gave insight on the appropriations process.



As a part of the mentorship aspect of the legislative professional development seminar, senior leaders from the West Virginia National Guard hosted a roundtable discussion to answer questions, provide advice and mentoring and discuss important issues taking place in West Virginia and at the national level. The Adjutant General, Senior Enlisted Leader, Assistant Adjutants General for Army and Air, State Command Chief Warrant Officer and other Army and Air Force general officers and enlisted leaders served on the panel.



“It was a unique opportunity for someone who is junior enlisted to see how things work at that level and to have the chance to meet our members of Congress was really exciting,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Shortfall. “To see how things work from the lowest level up to the congressional level and hearing from the staff members about the work they do that and how it benefits our organization was very interesting. I think, as a junior enlisted, having a seat at the table gave me an opportunity to be included in important discussions and getting to ask questions to our senior leaders was great. I would highly recommend any Soldier or Airman attend if they get the chance in the future.”



Panel questions ranged from diversity and inclusion initiatives, to leadership thoughts on training for the future fight, the legislative process, and insight into how they approach problems facing our One Guard. Airmen and Soldiers in attendance were thankful for the opportunity to discuss issues with senior leaders and garner direct feedback for their professional growth.



The West Virginia National Guard plans to make the legislative professional development seminar an annual event in Washington, D.C.