Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jorge Delgadillo, in-coming sergeant major, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 receives the sword of office from Lt. Col. Daniel Kaiser, commanding officer, VMM-364 during the unit’s relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 2, 2022. The ceremony was held to transfer authority from Sgt. Maj. Imhotep Woodby to Delgadillo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Alexandria Blanche)

