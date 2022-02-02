Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 Relief and Appointment [Image 4 of 8]

    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 Relief and Appointment

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandria Blanche 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Imhotep Woodby, out-going sergeant major, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 receives the Meritorious Service medal from Lt. Col. Daniel Kaiser, commanding officer, VMM-364 during the unit’s relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 2, 2022. The ceremony was held to transfer authority from Woodby to Sgt. Maj. Jorge Delgadillo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Alexandria Blanche)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 11:54
    Photo ID: 7045601
    VIRIN: 220202-M-QS647-1089
    Resolution: 5180x3453
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 Relief and Appointment [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandria Blanche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 Relief and Appointment
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 Relief and Appointment
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 Relief and Appointment
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 Relief and Appointment
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 Relief and Appointment
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 Relief and Appointment
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 Relief and Appointment
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 Relief and Appointment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    R&A
    3MAW
    VMM-364
    The Purple Foxes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT