U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Daniel Kaiser, commanding officer, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 gives his remarks during the unit’s relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 2, 2022. The ceremony was held to transfer authority from Sgt. Maj. Imhotep Woodby to Sgt. Maj. Jorge Delgadillo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Alexandria Blanche)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 11:55 Photo ID: 7045606 VIRIN: 220202-M-QS647-1097 Resolution: 2885x4328 Size: 5.93 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 Relief and Appointment [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alexandria Blanche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.