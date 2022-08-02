18th AF commander delivers aircraft dedicated to Berlin Airlift

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Cannone, right, 99th Airlift Squadron commander, presents the ceremonial aircraft key for the C-37B Gulfstream 550, tail #1949, to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb, left, 18th Air Force commander, during a flight to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 8, 2022. Bibb later presented the key to U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Jones, 89th Airlift Wing commander, officially giving operational control of the aircraft to the 89th AW during a delivery ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

Date Posted: 02.10.2022