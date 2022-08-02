18th AF commander delivers aircraft dedicated to Berlin Airlift

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, signs his signature on the C-37B Gulfstream 550, tail #1949, aircraft following an aircraft delivery ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Feb. 8, 2022. The aircraft will be flown by the 99th Airlift Squadron which flies approximately 400 missions each year transporting senior civilian and military leaders around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

