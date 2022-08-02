18th AF commander delivers aircraft dedicated to Berlin Airlift

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, flies 89th Airlift Wing’s newest C-37B Gulfstream 550, tail #1949, aircraft to a delivery ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Feb. 8, 2022. The new C-37B’s tail number is #1949, dedicated to the year of the Berlin Airlift, one of the biggest airlift operations in U.S. Air Force history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
18th AF commander fly, delivers aircraft dedicated to Berlin Airlift
