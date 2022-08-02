Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th AF commander delivers aircraft dedicated to Berlin Airlift [Image 1 of 3]

    18th AF commander delivers aircraft dedicated to Berlin Airlift

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb, 18th Air Force commander, flies 89th Airlift Wing’s newest C-37B Gulfstream 550, tail #1949, aircraft to a delivery ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Feb. 8, 2022. The new C-37B’s tail number is #1949, dedicated to the year of the Berlin Airlift, one of the biggest airlift operations in U.S. Air Force history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 10:17
    Photo ID: 7044799
    VIRIN: 220208-F-TM624-0220
    Resolution: 6578x3700
    Size: 16.77 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Gulfstream C-37

    18th Air Force
    Berlin Airlift
    1949
    99th Airlift Squadron
    C-37B

