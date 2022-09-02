Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter (DDG 78) General Quarters Drill [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Porter (DDG 78) General Quarters Drill

    NORTH SEA

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    NORTH SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) – Quartermaster 2nd Class McNess Anderson performs as the phone talker during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 9, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 05:11
    Photo ID: 7043481
    VIRIN: 220209-N-GW139-2042
    Resolution: 5816x4154
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Destroyer
    General Quarters drill
    U.S. Navy
    USS Porter
    DDG 78
    North Sea

