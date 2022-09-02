NORTH SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) – Sailors install shoring equipment to simulate sealing off a flooded berthing during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb. 9, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 05:11 Photo ID: 7043482 VIRIN: 220209-N-GW139-2056 Resolution: 5821x4158 Size: 1.96 MB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.