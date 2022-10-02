Letizia Silicani, a program analyst with the Directorate of Maintenance, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, says her job is a family affair. She’s been working there since 1985, and her husband and son both work there, too. My husband, Alessandro, is a mechanic and a small arms repair technician, and my son, Elia, is a mechanic, she said. And the entire directorate of maintenance is part of my extended family. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Family affair for AFSBn-Africa program analyst who works alongside husband, son at APS site
