Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Family affair for AFSBn-Africa program analyst who works alongside husband, son at APS site [Image 3 of 3]

    Family affair for AFSBn-Africa program analyst who works alongside husband, son at APS site

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Letizia Silicani, a program analyst with the Directorate of Maintenance, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, says her job is a family affair. She’s been working there since 1985, and her husband and son both work there, too. My husband, Alessandro, is a mechanic and a small arms repair technician, and my son, Elia, is a mechanic, she said. And the entire directorate of maintenance is part of my extended family. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 03:46
    Photo ID: 7043435
    VIRIN: 220210-A-SM279-745
    Resolution: 1775x1126
    Size: 387.47 KB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    Hometown: PISA, IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family affair for AFSBn-Africa program analyst who works alongside husband, son at APS site [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Family affair for AFSBn-Africa program analyst who works alongside husband, son at APS site
    Family affair for AFSBn-Africa program analyst who works alongside husband, son at APS site
    Family affair for AFSBn-Africa program analyst who works alongside husband, son at APS site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Family affair for AFSBn-Africa program analyst who works alongside husband, son at APS site

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    OperationalizeAMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT