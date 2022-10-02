Letizia Silicani is a program analyst with the Directorate of Maintenance, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She has been working at the same location for the same directorate since 1985, longer than anyone else. She said her directorate constantly maintains their capabilities at the highest of levels and are ready for any type of mission, event or situation. (Photo illustration by Cameron Porter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 03:46 Photo ID: 7043433 VIRIN: 220210-A-SM279-589 Resolution: 1481x2048 Size: 216.24 KB Location: VERONA, IT Hometown: PISA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family affair for AFSBn-Africa program analyst who works alongside husband, son at APS site [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.