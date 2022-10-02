Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family affair for AFSBn-Africa program analyst who works alongside husband, son at APS site

    Family affair for AFSBn-Africa program analyst who works alongside husband, son at APS site

    VERONA, ITALY

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Letizia Silicani is a program analyst with the Directorate of Maintenance, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She has been working at the same location for the same directorate since 1985, longer than anyone else. She said her directorate constantly maintains their capabilities at the highest of levels and are ready for any type of mission, event or situation. (Photo illustration by Cameron Porter)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022
    Location: VERONA, IT 
    Hometown: PISA, IT
