Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36 CES brings power to expeditionary hospital [Image 3 of 3]

    36 CES brings power to expeditionary hospital

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Martin, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration journeyman assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, installs supply air duct from a field deployable environmental control unit to the Health Response Team tent in support of Exercise Cope North 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on Feb. 4, 2022. Cope North is the Pacific Air Forces largest multilateral exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 21:34
    Photo ID: 7043120
    VIRIN: 220203-F-SX156-1049
    Resolution: 5622x4016
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36 CES brings power to expeditionary hospital [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36 CES brings power to expeditionary hospital
    36 CES brings power to expeditionary hospital
    36 CES brings power to expeditionary hospital

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    HVAC/R
    Power Pro
    CopeNorth
    Cope North 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT