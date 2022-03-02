U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Connor Finlen (right), electrical power production noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron and Staff Sgt. Samuel Galvan (left), power production supervisor assigned to the 374 CES, start a generator to supply power to the Health Response Team tent in support of Exercise Cope North 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on Feb. 4, 2022. Cope North is the Pacific Air Forces largest multilateral exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 21:33 Photo ID: 7043119 VIRIN: 220203-F-SX156-1047 Resolution: 5622x4016 Size: 2.58 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36 CES brings power to expeditionary hospital [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.