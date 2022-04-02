36 CES brings power to expeditionary hospital

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Connor Finlen, electrical power production noncommissioned officer in charge assigned to the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, lays 60 amp cables to supply power to the 56th Expeditionary Medical Support System Health Response Team tent in support of Exercise Cope North 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on Feb. 4, 2022. Cope North is the Pacific Air Forces largest multilateral exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

