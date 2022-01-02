Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold Water Ice Diving course [Image 10 of 10]

    Cold Water Ice Diving course

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard divers receive instructions before conducting training evolutions in the dive pool at the Minnesota School of Diving Inc., Brainerd, Minnesota, Feb. 1, 2022. Students from the Cold Water Ice Diving course must pass simulated emergency procedures in the dive tank before proceeding to the next phase of instruction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
