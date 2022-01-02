Cold Water Ice Diving course

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Sean Eversole, an instructor at the Cold Water Ice Diving (CWID) course and Petty Officer 2nd Class Allen Jones, a student in the CWID course, perform gear checks on one another in the dive pool at the Minnesota School of Diving Inc., Brainerd, Minnesota, Feb. 1, 2022. Divers perform checks on one another in order to ensure the equipment is free of leaks and functioning properly. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

Date Taken: 02.01.2022
Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US