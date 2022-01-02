Cold Water Ice Diving course

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Allen Jones, a student in the Cold Water Ice Diving (CWID) course, conducts dive readiness checks with Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wilson, a student in the CWID course, at the Minnesota School of Diving Inc., Brainerd, Minnesota, Feb. 1, 2022. Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Bredesen oversees the training exercise as lead instructor of the course. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

