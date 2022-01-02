Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold Water Ice Diving course [Image 8 of 10]

    Cold Water Ice Diving course

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Allen Jones, a student in the Cold Water Ice Diving (CWID) course, conducts dive readiness checks with Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wilson, a student in the CWID course, at the Minnesota School of Diving Inc., Brainerd, Minnesota, Feb. 1, 2022. Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Bredesen oversees the training exercise as lead instructor of the course. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    USCG
    Dive School
    Brainerd
    Special Missions Training Center
    Cold Water Ice Diving

