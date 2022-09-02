Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors prepare for flight operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors prepare for flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Seaman Aleksandr Freutel 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Lt. David Etscheid, right, and Lt. Mike Shuew, pilots assigned to the "Black Aces" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, don flight gear aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 14:28
    Photo ID: 7042455
    VIRIN: 220209-N-DF558-1104
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 753.18 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors prepare for flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abraham Lincoln
    Sailors
    CVN 72
    CONAC

