Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Connor Murthison, from Presque Isle, Maine, assigned to the "Black Aces" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, conducts maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

