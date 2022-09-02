PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Christopher Stefanides, from Macombe, Mich., stows flight gear aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 14:28
|Photo ID:
|7042453
|VIRIN:
|220209-N-DF558-1058
|Resolution:
|3027x2162
|Size:
|457.17 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors prepare for flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Aleksandr Freutel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT