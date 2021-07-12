Coast Guard shows safety of life at sea interdiction process

Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton's crew talking with the people aboard the cutter off Key West, Florida, Dec. 7, 2021. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all people receive basic medical attention, fresh attire, food, and water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez)
