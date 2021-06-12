Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton's crew search the people transferred from the Coast Guard Cutter off Key West, Florida, Dec. 6, 2021. Coast Guard crew members conduct background checks on each person for the crew’s safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 12:57
|Photo ID:
|7042277
|VIRIN:
|211206-G-YI678-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|235.64 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard shows safety of life at sea interdiction process [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
