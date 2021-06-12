Coast Guard shows safety of life at sea interdiction process

Coast Guard Cutter Charles David, Jr.'s small boat crew transferring people to Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton off Key West, Florida, Dec. 6, 2021. Charles David, Jr.'s crew reported to Sector Key West watchstanders at about 1 p.m., Dec. 6, of a rustic vessel approximately 20 miles of Key West. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 12:57
|Photo ID:
|7042275
|VIRIN:
|211206-G-YI678-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
