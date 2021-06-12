Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard shows safety of life at sea interdiction process

    Coast Guard shows safety of life at sea interdiction process

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Charles David, Jr.'s small boat crew transferring people to Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton off Key West, Florida, Dec. 6, 2021. Charles David, Jr.'s crew reported to Sector Key West watchstanders at about 1 p.m., Dec. 6, of a rustic vessel approximately 20 miles of Key West. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    USCG
    Florida
    Key West
    SOLAS
    Safety of life at sea concerns

