Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A humble service; preparing the fallen [Image 3 of 4]

    A humble service; preparing the fallen

    ID, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    124th Force Support Squadrons services have hands-on training with mortuary affairs during a wing focus exercise for the 124th Fighter Wing at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, Feb 4-6, 2022. The services flight are expected to have a vast skill set, many that go unnoticed, such as search and recovery of remains after an incident, and mortuary affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 11:30
    Photo ID: 7042177
    VIRIN: 220204-Z-YH478-0030
    Resolution: 4863x3236
    Size: 9.24 MB
    Location: ID, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A humble service; preparing the fallen [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A humble service; preparing the fallen
    A humble service; preparing the fallen
    A humble service; preparing the fallen
    A humble service; preparing the fallen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A humble service; preparing the fallen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT