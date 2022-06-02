A humble service; preparing the fallen

A siren blasted “alarm red, MOPP 4, ground attack!” as smoke billowed from a nearby tent. Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing jumped into action, throwing, buttoning, zipping and securing their MOPP gear and swiftly taking shelter. The 124th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Gowen Field Fire Department started their engine and responded to the incident within minutes. With reports of two casualties within the fire, they quickly attached their oxygen tanks, pulled the fire hose and charged into the smoke-filled tent. Two firefighters ran inside the tent, found and eliminated the cause of the smoke and rescued one victim. They took them directly to medical and returned to recover the body of the second casualty.



This scenario played out during the 124th FW’s wing focus exercise at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, Feb 4-6, 2022. The WFE consisted of a unit wide scenario where Airmen established a forward operating base, testing out their skills and knowledge. But what happens after all the flashy scenarios dissipate? And what happens to the remains of the second simulated casualty?



Once the Airmen hear the steady tone of a siren and a giant voice rumbling “alarm black, limited release!” there is instant relief. At this point, the members of the 124th Force Support Squadron’s services flight’s job has just begun. The simulated casualty, which was represented by a rescue mannequin, was then brought into the services flight, mortuary affairs.



Once the remains have arrived at mortuary affairs and a doctor or medical officer has officially pronounced them deceased the services members identify the casualty, identify and safeguard personal effects, preserve the remains and prepare them for transfer.



“Our main focus is to make sure that the remains are processed and preserved correctly and as quickly as possible to get them to the Dover Port Mortuary and then home to their families.” said Tech. Sgt. Dianne Sliwinski, a 124th FSS services member.



Sliwinksi said being in services is a fun job, but this is one of the more serious aspects of it, and it deserves a lot of respect and attention. Exercises like the WFE are one of the only times they get to practice mortuary affairs before going to a deployed environment.



“This exercise was really important, especially to the traditional guardsmen who are only available to train one weekend a month. Typically our time is mostly spent in the kitchen cooking, so when we are able to get hands-on practice it helps prepare us for deployed environments,” said Airman 1st Class Hannah Peper, a 124th FSS services flight member.



Although their job isn’t always pleasant, it’s a unique and special assignment that many people don’t connect the services flight to. The services flight are expected to have a vast skill set, many that go unnoticed, such as search and recovery of remains after an incident, and mortuary affairs.



“It’s a humbling experience because it could be anyone, it could be one of our wing members that has fallen, and you have to be the one that helps them get back to their family, this is why mortuary affairs is so special,” said Sliwinski

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 11:30 Story ID: 414344 Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A humble service; preparing the fallen, by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.