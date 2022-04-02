124th Force Support Squadrons services have hands-on training with mortuary affairs during a wing focus exercise for the 124th Fighter Wing at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, Feb 4-6, 2022. The services flight are expected to have a vast skill set, many that go unnoticed, such as search and recovery of remains after an incident, and mortuary affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
This work, A humble service; preparing the fallen [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A humble service; preparing the fallen
