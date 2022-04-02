A humble service; preparing the fallen

124th Force Support Squadrons services have hands-on training with mortuary affairs during a wing focus exercise for the 124th Fighter Wing at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, Feb 4-6, 2022. The services flight are expected to have a vast skill set, many that go unnoticed, such as search and recovery of remains after an incident, and mortuary affairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

